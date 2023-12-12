Akan Wawa Traditional Congress inaugurated at Kadjebi

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu,

Kadjebi (O/R), Dec 12, GNA-The Akan Wawa Traditional Congress, an association of Chiefs and Queen mothers in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, has been inaugurated at Kadjebi.

The district had eight traditional areas including; Kadjebi Akan, Asato Akan, Pampawie Amanta, Dapaa Amanta, Ahamansu, Ampeyo, Dodi and Dodo traditional areas.

The Congress had eight-member Executive Body involving; Oderfuo Frempong Ware III as Chairman, Daasebre Oduro Gruanim I, Vice-Chairman, Mr. Jonathan Tetteh, General Secretary and Nana Amoa Nyarko as Public Relations/Assistant Secretary.

The rest are; Nana Afua Safoa III, Queen mothers’ representative, Okogyeman Nana Yaw Ntem, Pampawie representative, Dr. Mrs. Regina Gyampo Vidogah, Dapaa Amanta representative and Nana Asabre Amankwatia, Kadjebi Akan representative.

“Nkabom Wↄ Tumi” is its motto of the congress.

Giving the inaugural speech, Oderfuo Frempong Ware III, said the occasion was a momentous one which had the backing of all the traditional leaders and their resolve to commit to sustainable development and unity in the Kadjebi district.

It is “a pledge to foster sustainable growth that leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come, and that sustainable development is not merely a concept; it is a responsibility we bear towards our community and the environment,” he said.

Oderfuo Frempong, who is also the Paramount Chief of Ampeyo Traditional Area, said “as custodians of the Kadjebi district, we are

entrusted with the task of ensuring that progress is mindful, inclusive, and respectful of our cultural heritage”.

He said in pursuit of sustainable development, there was the need to embrace innovation, environmental stewardship, and social equity and incorporate these principles into initiatives. He said unity was the cornerstone of their journey and that continued collaboration and cohesion among them would fortify their endeavours.

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive, commended the Association for the initiative to foster unity for development and for coming together to help solve problems in the area.

Daasebre Oduro Gruanim I, the Paramount Chief of Dodo Traditional Area, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that their main purpose was to lobby and push for developmental projects in the Kadjebi district no matter which government came to power.

Daasebre Gruanim I, the Vice-Chairman of the Congress, who chaired the inaugural ceremony, said they could only achieve their objectives through a united front, hence the Akan Wawa Traditional Congress.

He said they would also “make sure that chieftaincy disputes in the eight traditional areas do not escalate”.

The eight-member Executive Body took the Oath of office and Oath of Secrecy administered by Mr. Joseph Evans Anang Okropa, who is Nkwanta and Kadjebi District Magistrate.

