FDA commends stakeholders’ contributions to service delivery

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Dec. 22, GNA – Madam Anita Owusu-Kuffour, Eastern Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has commended stakeholders for their significant roles in promoting public health through the work of the FDA.

She said the commitment and collaboration of stakeholders such as the Environmental Protection Agency, Environmental Health Department, ZoomLion Ghana Limited, and the Ghana Standards Authority ensured that regulated products reaching consumers met standards of safety and quality.

She was speaking at the 2023 festival of Nine lessons and carols service organised by the FDA in Koforidua.

She reminded the public to be conscious of the products they purchase around the festive season to ensure that only wholesome products were consumed for public safety.

GNA

