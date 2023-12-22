Azumah Resources encourages healthy living habits among host communities 

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Nadowli, (UW/R), Dec. 22, GNA – Azumah Resources Ghana Limited, a gold exploration company operating in the Upper West Region, has hosted the 9th edition of the “Tour de Charikpong,” a community cycling event.

The annual initiative is part of the company’s commitment to promoting healthy living habits among residents in its host communities.

The cycling race, which spanned operational districts, including Nadowli-Kaleo District and Jirapa Municipality, witnessed the participation of about 200 individuals from 16 communities.

Notable communities among them included Yagah, Kpaanyanga, Nambege, Kalsegra, Charikpong, Yiziiri, and Kpazie-Bano.

Addressing participants and community leaders during a ceremony to award participants, Mr Hector Nyinaku, the Country Administration Manager of Azumah Resources Ghana Limited, emphasized the dual purpose of the event.

He said beyond encouraging regular exercise, the company aimed to strengthen unity and collaboration between Azumah Resources and the local communities through that event.

Mr Nyinaku expressed gratitude for the continuous support the company had enjoyed from participants, host communities, traditional authorities, and other key stakeholders, and highlighted the importance of fostering a cordial relationship built on trust.

He expressed the hope that the annual sporting activities would contribute to the enhancement of the existing positive rapport between the company and its host communities.

Mr Nyinaku indicated that Azumah Resources Ghana Limited remained committed to promoting community engagement, fostering healthy living, and contributing to the overall well-being of its host communities.

Naa Danyi Boniface Abatanie, the Chief of Kuncheni in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, who chaired the ceremony, commended Azumah Resources for the initiative, recognising its potential to improve healthy living standards within the communities.

Madam Katherine T. Lankono, the Nadowli Kaleo District Chief Executive, appreciated Azumah Resources for its support in the district’s development through Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

She encouraged the company to continue its community relations interventions, emphasising the importance of following appropriate channels to resolve grievances if they arise.

The cycling event saw Mr Goziel Kelvin from Yagah emerged winner in the male category, securing a 43-inch LED television set.

In the female category, Miss Portia Ansuanuri from Nambege claimed the top position and received a 43-inch LED television set.

Other participants received prizes ranging from television sets, sewing machines, and Chinese bicycles, to knapsack sprayers.

The Nadowli East community clinched the overall victory, earning GH¢2,000.00, while Yagah and Yiziiri communities secured the second and third positions, receiving GHS1,500.00 and GHS1,000.00, respectively.

