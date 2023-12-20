Educational system must prioritise producing critical thinkers for nation’s progress- Director

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Dec. 19, GNA – Mrs Maamle Andrews, the Chief Director, Ministry of Education (MoE), says the educational system must develop innovative individuals with problem-solving skills for the country’s socio-economic progress.

Mrs Andrews, who was speaking at the eighth Congregation of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), underlined the importance of innovation in producing skilled workforce that could contribute efficiently to national economic advancement.

The ceremony was on the theme “Fostering Future Leaders Via Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Education”.

Out of 2,451 graduands, 2,159 earned bachelor’s degrees, 178 achieved diplomas and 114 attained postgraduate qualifications.

Mrs Andrews emphasised that STEAM education served as the foundation for progress, innovation and creativity, saying it acted as a catalyst igniting curiosity, nurturing critical thinking and empowering individuals to navigate the complexities of the modern world.

In view of that, she stressed the government remained committed to promoting STEAM education in Ghana.

Mrs Andrews said the MoE had implemented various interventions which included policy and curriculum development to establish clear pathways as well as the construction of model STEAM schools and centres across the country to strengthen STEAM education.

She indicated those interventions aimed to nurture the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators who would drive Ghana’s developmental agenda in crucial areas such as healthcare, agriculture and energy.

Mrs Andrews expressed the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to its mission, saying it would not waver in fulfilling its obligations to implement the necessary policies and reforms to drive the country’s education transformation agenda.

Dr. Gideon Ofosu-Peasah, the Chief Leadership Officer at Leaders Unlimited, urged the graduands to embark on the path of entrepreneurship, encouraging them to fearlessly explore uncharted territory, challenge the status quo and create opportunities where none seem to exist.

He underscored the importance of embracing the ‘gig’ economy, explaining that dynamic market structure was characterised by a high frequency of contract jobs, where companies relied on independent contractors for short-term assignments.

Furthermore, he stressed the significance of lifelong learning and encouraged the graduands to continuously acquire new knowledge and skills.

Citing the 2021 national housing and population census conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service, Dr. Ofosu-Peasah revealed that a staggering 60 per cent of the employed population aged 15 and older in Ghana were self-employed without employees.

He added 6.7 per cent were self-employed with employees, while 27.3 per cent held formal employment, with approximately 10 per cent engaged in the public sector.

Dr. Ofosu-Peasah further stated 77 per cent of employed individuals were found in the private and informal sector, while 12.6 per cent were in the private formal sector, saying that compelling data suggested that the private sector offered more promising opportunities compared to the public sector.

