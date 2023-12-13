ECG presents 200 motorcycles to Ghana Police Service

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has presented 200 motorcycles to the Ghana Police Service

The bikes are to improve police response time to crime scenes and emergency situations.

They are also expected to enhance visibility and effective policing and improve the fight against crime in the country.

Mr Keli Gadzekpo, the Board Chairman of ECG speaking at a handing over event said the Company intended to up the donation to 1000 motorcycles.

“The value we get from the Police Administration regarding our operations is important and they have been supportive,” he said and expressed the hope that the gesture would go a long way to support the visibility exercise of the Service and help combat crime in the society.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare commended the Management and Board of ECG for the support and said it was important to keep promoting the partnership between the two institutions.

“In the past we have been working separately but it is now important to work collaboratively to promote peace for national development,” he added.

