Dr Bawumia in pole-position to become next President – Former Director of BoG

By Kingsley Mamore,

Dambai (O/R) Dec. 14, GNA- Mr John Gyamfi, a former Director of Currency at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) says Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and the Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in pole-position to become the next President, January 2025.

He said Dr Bawumia would be the next President of Ghana and that, “he would take Ghanaians to the promised land of Israel.”

Mr Gyamfi revealed this to GNA after an engagement with Dr Bawumia in the Oti Region.

“God has gifted him the qualities to govern a country, Dr Bawumia was born to be a leader and indeed he is a real leader in an era where Ghanaians needed him the most.”

He said Dr Bawumia had respect for all manner of persons irrespective of their status in life and his life experience with him in Canada witnessed how he eschewed discrimination in his dealings with people.

Explaining further, Mr Gyamfi said Dr Bawumia’s vision was to improve the lives of all Ghanaians, irrespective of their tribal, religious, and social affiliations.

He told the GNA that Ghana was now set to move on to the next phase of digitalisation with commitment to build on the current digital platforms and the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide life-impacting solutions for the ordinary Ghanaian under Dr Bawumia.

Mr Gyamfi also indicated that Dr Bawumia has proven beyond doubt and urged all Ghanaians to give him a resounding victory in 2024.

He therefore charged the citizenry to continually support the Flagbearer with fervent prayers so his plans would be successful.

GNA

