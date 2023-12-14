Seventy-eight aspirants to contest district assembly election in Ho West

By Caleb Kuleke,

Ho, Dec. 14, GNA- A total of 78 candidates are contesting the district’s assembly election in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

The number, which consists of 66 men and 12 women, is prepared for battle on December 19, 2023, the day the Election Commission has set for the election.

A total of 186 candidates, comprising 159 men and 27 women have also registered to run in the district’s unit committee election.

Mrs Kafui Randolph, Ho West District Officer of the Electoral Commission made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Ho.

Meanwhile, Dr Harrison Kofi Belley, a Governance Expert bemoaned the low participation of women in the process.

He told GNA that women’s participation and representation in decision-making and governance processes were crucial in the country’s progressive match.

The lecturer called for more support for women to participate in the process and take up more political positions in the country.

