National COVID-19 Vaccination: Ashanti Region targets 88,315 people in 9th campaign

By Yussif Ibrahim,

Kumasi, Dec. 14, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate is seeking to vaccinate 88,315 people against COVID-19, as the nineth National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign begins on Saturday, December 19 to Wednesday, December 20.

The region, which recorded the second highest cases in Ghana during the peak of the global pandemic is leaving no stone unturned in the impending exercise ahead of the yuletide.

“Protect Yourself, Protect Your Family, Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Now,” is the theme for the campaign being spearheaded by the Ghana Health Service and its partners across the country.

People of 18 years and above are being targeted in all the 43 districts in the Region during the five-day exercise.

Mobile vaccination teams would move to schools, markets, churches, bus stations and other public places where people converge in their numbers, to vaccinate eligible people.

The public can also visit nearest health facilities and designated vaccination posts to take their jabs.

Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Regional Director of Health Services, told the Ghana News Agency that the COVID-19 vaccination was for protection and not treatment and urge Ghanaians to get vaccinated while they were healthy.

He said though the cases had reduced drastically, the virus was still around and stressed the need for people to protect themselves and their families by participating in the exercise.

The Regional Director encouraged those who had already received the vaccine to talk to their health providers on the need for a booster dose.

He underlined the need for people to continue observing the COVID-19 prevention protocols, especially frequent hand washing under running water and usage of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

“If you feel anything unusual after the vaccination, report to the nearest health facility,” he advised.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

