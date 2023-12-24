‘Don’t be afraid for God is with you’ – Christians told 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Sokode-Lokoe (V/R), Dec 24, GNA – Reverend Ezekiel Naasu, the Sokode-Lokoe District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, has asked Christians not to be afraid as God is with them.

Delivering his message at the Christmas Convention on Sunday at Sokode-Lokoe in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region, he said they should not let their hearts be troubled.

“There is peace on earth to God chosen ones and they shall not be the last, but winners,” the District Pastor said.

“Peace is progress, and you shall not die in poverty as you believe in Jesus Christ.”

“Jesus is born, and He is the Savior, Messiah and the anointed one.”

Rev. Naasu said goodness and mercy shall follow those who believed in Christ and generation to generation would continue to mention their names.

The convention is on the theme: “Glory to God in the Highest, Peace on Earth to His Chosen People”.

