Christians urged to reconcile with nature in the festive season 

Tamale, Dec 24, GNA – Christians have been encouraged to use the festive season as an opportunity to reconcile with nature by embracing safe practices that protect the environment.

The Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, said citizens must use the festive season to restore the relationship between human and the environment by desisting from activities that undermined creation.

Illegal mining, destruction of water bodies, depleting forest reserves, building on water ways and indiscriminate dumping of refuse were ways that separated nature from humans, he said in a Christmas message copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday.

He said God initiated restoration for humans and nature, therefore the need for human beings to respond by accepting to be friendly with nature.

“Christmas is the beginning of reconciliation between God and man,” Rt. Rev. Tong said.

He encouraged Christians to assist the needy during the yuletide, adding: “As we celebrate Christmas, let us also give to one another and to creation what she deserves.”

