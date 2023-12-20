DLE: Chaos at Amanfro electoral area

By Issah Mohammed,

Accra, Dec 20, GNA – The collation and declaration of results of the District Level Elections in the Amanfro Electoral Area of the Ga South Municipal Assembly dragged into the night due to incessant interruptions at the results collation centre.

The crowd at the St. Peter Catholic School, located at Amanfro Quarters, grew thicker with the arrival of Electoral Commission (EC) officials from 38 polling stations to submit their election materials and voting document after close of polls for collation.

The centre, which was an open space had two security officers and was cordoned with a tape and classroom desks that served as barricade.

When the tabulating of results started at about 1900hours, many unauthorised persons crossed the barricade and unnecessarily interfered with the process.

The process was briefly halted at about 2020 hours to the displeasure of the crowd when it was announced that the results from the Ngleshie Amanfro polling station had delayed, hence the pause.

This caused a commotion forcing a police officer to intervene and clear the crowd from the cordoned area.

The officer who was overwhelmed and manhandled, called for reinforcement, which arrived 20 minutes later to clear the crowd from the cordoned area.

A human ‘barricade’ was formed with people holding hands to prevent the crowd from disrupting the process.

With the arrival of the remaining polling station results, the collation process continued till about 2200hours, with some people coughing uncontrollably, with some alleging that the police had sprayed the crowd with pepper.

The EC Official superintending the collation process, Mr Robert Owusu had to be persuaded to continue with the process.

At the end, Mr Joseph Kobina Fiamor was declared Assembly man elect for Amanfro Electoral Area with 1294 votes, followed closely by Mr Jonathan Odartey Lamptey, who had 1271 votes and Mr Eugene Nii Sackey Aggudey garnering 550 votes.

At the Unit Committee Level, the five persons duly elected are Mr Martin Gbodo, who had 1060 votes, and Madam Peace Amegadzie, 1053 votes.

Mr Turkson Tagoe, Mr Yakubu Donkor and Madam Sarah Micah respectively had 1038, 1033 and 1033 votes.

The collation process ended at 2300 hours.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

