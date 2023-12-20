District Level Elections: Police pursue suspects over disturbance at Senya Electoral Area

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA — The Police are pursuing some suspects in connection with a violent disturbance during the District Assembly Elections at Senya Electoral Area in Accra.

A news brief from the Police said the suspects caused damage to electoral materials and injured one person in the process.

It said a Police reinforcement team took control of the situation and restored order.

The brief said, however, as a result of the incident, the Electoral Commission decided to suspend the process and announced a new date for the election in the area.

It assured the public that the Police would surely get the perpetrators arrested to face justice.

GNA

