Community interest must be supreme in choosing Assembly members 

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA – Mr Jerry John Kai Quarshie, Assembly Member aspirant for the Been-To Electoral Area says community interest must remain supreme for voters in the upcoming District Assembly Elections.

He said it was important for the electorate to consider voting for candidates who had the community interest at heart and not personal interests.



He said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ahead of the upcoming elections on Tuesday, December 19 Mr Quarshie said his interest in the development of the electoral area over the years had pushed him to voluntarily engage in activities that would improve the lives of the people.



“Before contesting for the position I had helped install over 38 street lights within the community, organised health screening and National Health Insurance card registration exercise within the area, among others and I hope to do more.”



According to Mr Quarshie some other developmental needs of the area were poor roads and drainage systems, poor sanitation, and security and assured that after retaining his position, he would work hard to fix the other challenges.



Mr Daniel Ayivor, a Carpenter, said all was set and that they were ready to cast their ballots on Tuesday.



“As a resident of Been-To even though initially I decided not to vote because of previous experience, I have changed my mind… I will vote and vote wisely.”



Other contestants are Mr Stephen Antwi and Mr Kwesi Asare Larbi.



The 2023 District Level Election is slated for Tuesday, December 19, where the electorate will elect one Assembly member and five unit Committee members for each electoral area.

GNA

