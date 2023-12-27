Chief of Staff, Accra Mayor show love for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Accra, Dec 27, GNA – Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff and the Mayor of Accra, Madam Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, were among hundreds of Ghanaians who thronged Akwaaba Village, on the side of Kotoka International Airport, Accra on Wednesday to show Afua Asantewaa Aduonum their support.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is on the fourth day of her mission to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon.

She hopes to beat the 105-hour record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

Gospel singers, Celestine Donkor and Gifty Osei were among a number of celebrities spotted at the Sing-a-thon.

GNA

