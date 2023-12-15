KAIPTC brings smiles on faces of Children at Teshie Orphanage

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA – The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has brought smiles on the faces of children of the Teshie Orphanage, donating assorted items to the home.

The donation was meant to support children of the Orphanage as part of the Christmas festivities.

The items included bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, bottles of soft drinks, bottles of water, toiletries, provisions and an undisclosed sum for their upkeep this Christian season.

The gesture also forms part of the Centre’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the 28-year-old Orphanage located in the Ledzorkuku Municipality.

The Orphanage has 13 boys and 14 girls who are between the ages of two years and 21 years.

Major General Richard Addo Gyane, Commandant, KAIPTC, joined by Colonel Chris Dagadu, Chief Coordinator, and other members of staff, said the donation served as a reminder of the spirit of giving that defined the season of Christmas.

He said the Centre recognised the plights of the children at the orphanage, and the Christmas season was an opportune time to show love to them.

As a CSR initiative, the Commandant pledged the Centre’s support to the orphanage.

Mr Moses Lamtey, the Manager of the Teshie Orphanage, expressed appreciation to the Centre for the gesture as it had brought some respite to the Children.

He said the orphanage relied on donations from philanthropic organisations and individuals to fend for the children, mostly brought in by the Department of Social Welfare.

The orphanage currently had five rooms for boys and three rooms for girls, making general supervision effortless, he said.

Academically, he noted that, the performance of the children who schooled in the community was impressive despite their challenges.

Mr Lamtey said among other things, the orphanage had difficulties in the payment of their utility bills and required a generator for the home.

The Orphanage Manager, therefore, called on organisations and individuals to come to their aid.

