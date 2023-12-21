Break away from cycle of self-pity – Women with Disability urged

By Victoria Agyemang

Ajumako (C/R), Dec 21, GNA – Women with Disability have been urged to be confident to enable them to break through stereotyping and self-pity in society.

Madam Abigail Kumi, the Interim Head of Business Advisory Commission (BAC), said persons with disability (PWDs) had a lot of untapped potentials, which could help them break through poverty.

At a short presentation organized by Women In Need (WIN) to support them with assistive devices in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District (AEED), Madam Kumi encouraged them to strive progress in life and never allow anyone to pin them down.

She urged them to take up opportunities, avail themselves for opened avenues and make meaningful progress towards their objectives and goals.

“Women with Disabilities should not be counted among the poor, they must be confident and break away from the cycle of the self-pity tag on them,” she said.

“BAC is willing and open to assist the women in terms of business ideas and opportunities and called on them to always come to their office whenever they need technical assistance to grow their businesses.”

As part of the programme, the team from WIN paid a courtesy call on the District Chief Executive (DCE), Rev Ransford Kwesi Nyarkoh, to discuss issues confronting PWDs in the area.

He expressed appreciation to the team for their efforts and promised to ensure the timely release of the PWDs share of the common fund.

He pledged the Assembly’s commitment to providing the needed support and assistance to them in the area.

It was part of WIN’s project of Promoting Equal Rights for Women and Girls with Disability (PERD) project.

WIN donated the assistive devices to the women after they appealed to the organisation for help.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

