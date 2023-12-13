Shaping the future of diagnostics in Africa conference begins

Cape Town, SA, Dec 13, GNA – African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) officially launched their 6th Biennial Conference currently underway at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa under the theme: “Shaping laboratory systems and diagnostic services for the 21st century: embracing change.”

The opening was officiated by the Deputy Director General of the South Africa National Department of Health, Dr Anban Pillay, who praised the event as an occasion that transcends the ordinary by bringing together minds dedicated to the transformation of health care in Africa through the lens of laboratory science.

“The first ASLM Conference in 2012 laid a foundation that symbolised a shared commitment to rediscover, reimagine and redefine laboratory medicine, and today we celebrate 10 years of dedication, collaboration and progress in advancing frontiers of laboratory medicine,” said Dr Pillay.

Dr Pillay added that the 2008 Maputo Declaration on Strengthening of Laboratory Systems committed African countries to elevate the laboratory systems while the Ministerial Call for Action at the ASLM 2012 conference outlined the key areas of action.

He further noted that as the world lives in the shadow of the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference would echo the need of adaptability and innovation as the delegates explore the laboratory power in reshaping the African healthcare landscape that will be responsive, inclusive and dynamic.

ASLM CEO, Mr Nqobile Ndlovu shared that in 2021 diagnostic findings showed that about 47% of the global population had little to no access to diagnostics.

According to Ndlovu, this was worrying when looking at what he calls a triple threat of infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases and malnutrition which are further amplified by climate change and frequent outbreaks.

Mr. Ndlovu, in his statement, said that ASLM this year launched a strategy plan with four pillars that will Strengthen laboratory workforce, ensure access to quality diagnostics, improve laboratory systems efficiency and Empower the African communities.

“The current landscape indicates that the challenges we face include gaps in access, resource constraints, fragmented data management, infrastructure, and regulatory compliance challenges,” he added.

He also stated that these were not insurmountable challenges, especially with the historic passing of the Strengthening diagnostics capacity of bill by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which pushed diagnostics to the front globally.

“This was further cemented by the Regional Strategy on Diagnostics and Laboratory Services and Systems, which was passed in July this year (2023) for the WHO African Region”, added Ndlovu.

Ndlovu also said that these bills have placed Africa at the centre and opportune time to define and change the future of diagnostics.

He also said that the newly added future of diagnostics initiative will identify and prioritise the key enablers, opportunities and solutions that will facilitate and accelerate improved diagnostics services to be achieved by regional resource partners.

GNA

