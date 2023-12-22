Badass Workshop to build confidence, develop strategies for personal growth

Accra, Dec 22, GNA – The Badass workshop, a personal development and confidence building platform, will be held on December 28, 2023.

It will be focus on building the confidence of participants and developing strategies for personal and professional growth in the coming year.

A press statement made available to the Ghana News Agency, and signed by Madam Bozoma Saint John, the Curator of the workshop, said after successfully reaching thousands of participants from 79 countries virtually, they were set to unveil the first in-person experience at Kempinski, in Accra.

The statement said the workshop’s unique approach set it apart from other personal development programmes, by teaching people to toot their own horn, drawing from her own experiences as one of the most successful business people globally.

It added that structured to build up from session to session, the workshop will offer a comprehensive understanding of urgent living, with lessons such as negotiation, mind-body-spirit unlocking, personal branding, and more.

The statement said continuous learning and adaptation played a significant role in the workshop’s approach to personal development.

It said, “going forward, the workshop will continue as a virtual masterclass and expand to include live experiences for a more immersive community, encouraging participants to support each other beyond the workshop.”

The statement encouraged attendees to reflect on the past, embrace the present, and look forward to the future with hope, adding that everyone would work together in an effort to achieve the ultimate goal, and equipped with practical tools and insights to “Rise into the New You.”

It added that interested persons could visit www.thebadassworkshop.com to sign up for the session of transformational excitement and exclusive access.

