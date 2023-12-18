Ayawaso Central NCCE rallies residents to participate in the 2023 district-level Election B

By Isaac Newton Tetteh,

Accra, Dec. 18, GNA-The Ayawaso Central Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has rallied residents within the Ayawaso Central municipality to participate in the forthcoming District Level Election (DLE).

The 2023 District Level Election is expected to take place on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 0700 hours to 1700 hours.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mrs. Rhoda Akueteh Ayawaso, Central Director, NCCE, stated that her outfit began the campaign long ago, but it has become imperative that they intensify the campaign to whip up the interest of the electorate ahead of the polls.

Mrs. Akueteh added that sensitizations for district-level elections have always been on a low drive due to inadequate resources to enable the NCCE to intensify such campaigns.

According to her, it was important for Ghanaians to have an interest in the local government system since development at the local level begins with the various Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Mrs. Akueteh advised the electorate to critically access the capabilities of the candidates seeking to be elected as Assembly and Unit Committee members within their various electoral areas, adding that voting for the right person would propel

rapid development for the people.

The Director hinted that the electorates should take time off their busy schedules to vote for their preferred candidates as voting in the district-level election was another way to deepen Ghanaians Democratic credentials.

The NCCE Ayawaso Central Office took the sensitization campaign through the various communities within the Ayawaso Central Municipality, which included Malam Atta Market, Circle, Alajo, Pigfarm, Newtown, and Kotobabi, amongst other important places like schools, churches, mosques, and community centres across the municipality.

GNA

