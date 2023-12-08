At least three dead after car crashes into canal near Venice

Rome, Dec. 8, (dpa/GNA) – At least three people were killed in a road accident near Venice in the early hours of Friday.

At around 3:30 am (0230 GMT), their car plunged into a canal on a road near the northern Italian town of Portogruaro for reasons that were initially unknown, according to the fire brigade.

Two men and a woman drowned, all aged around 20. Divers were able to recover their bodies. A search is still under way for a possible fourth victim, who is also believed to have been in the car.

The city of Venice is world-famous for its many canals. The extensive network of canals continues in the region around the city.

