Assembly Elections: “I will resolve water crisis in Kotoku if given the nod” – Aspirant

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Dec.18, GNA – Water crisis in Adjen-Kotoku in the Ga West Municipal Assembly will be resolved when I am given the nod as the Assemblymember, Mr Jonas Malm Newlove Mohammed Odartei, alias Agoogo, Assembly member aspirant for the Area has said.

Mr Odartei was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview ahead of the polls.

He said he would liaise with the Landlords’ Association in the area and with Ghana Water Company’s support connect pipe borne water to their homes, which had already started by Rush Company, manufacturer of drinks and other products, from Medie to Cafeè Junction.

The aspirant said government had also put in place water reservoirs out of which few people had access, adding that he would use his office to help connect many to the project to solve their water challenges.

Mr Odartei is contesting the seat with two others -Mr Francis Botwe and Madam Breatrice Kafui Badasu.

The incumbent, Mr Henry Chantei, is not contesting again.

Aside solving the water supply challenge, Mr Odartei has education, security, sanitation, health, poverty reduction, among others as his priorities.

In his manifesto, Mr Odartei promised extending LEAP to many more aged.

He promised to provide free vacation classes every three months for final year students of Junior High School, Senior High School as well as those learning vocational skills.

For healthy citizens, the aspirant promised keeping the environment tidy by providing dustbins at vantage points, and cleaning exercises that would also create employment.

He said he would also organise free health screening as well as organise football matches to promote unity.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

