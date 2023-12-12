AngloGold Ashanti, Absa Bank, and MasterCard Foundation unveil Business Exposure Tour 

Accra, Dec. 12, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited -Obuasi Mine has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Absa Bank Ghana Limited, marking a significant step in the pursuit of four key projects aimed at fostering business growth in Obuasi.

A statement issued by AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Ltd, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the four projects underlying the MoU include; the Business Acceleration and Sustainability Project, Women in E-commerce Project, Business Supply Chain Development Project and Artisans to Entrepreneurs project.

It said the groundbreaking initiative, a collaboration between AngloGold Ashanti, Absa Bank, and the MasterCard Foundation, focused on the growth and sustainability of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Obuasi.

It said an essential component of this initiative was the official opening of the industry/business exposure tour within the Business Acceleration and Sustainability Project (BAST) in Accra.

It said the BAST Project, formulated in consultation with the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District Assemblies, aligned with AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine’s 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) (2022-2031).

It noted that the primary goal of BAST was to enhance the sustainability of businesses in Obuasi by providing entrepreneurial skills that increase access to finance and markets, ultimately fostering job creation.

It said the two-day inaugural business exposure tour welcomed the first cohort of 25 out of the selected 50 businesses.

The statement said the event commenced with a welcome dinner, offering SME owners a platform to network.

Notable business experts, Mr Godwin Adordie, CEO of Praise Export, and Emmanuel Sarfo Frimpong, CEO of Frimps Poly Ltd, shared their invaluable experiences, providing guidance and advice through an interactive question and answer (Q&A) session.

In his address, Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager, Community Relations – Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, highlighted that “this partnership reflects our collective aspiration of embarking on a transformative journey that will have far-reaching positive impacts on the business landscape in Obuasi.”

He urged the SME leaders to maximize the benefits of the exposure tour and seize the opportunities it presented.

A noteworthy aspect of the tour included visits to renowned industries such as Niche Cocoa and Tropical Cable in Tema. The statement said these visits provided participants with an immersive experience, offering insights into business processes and potential opportunities within these thriving sectors.

It said the commitment of AngloGold Ashanti, Absa Bank, and the MasterCard Foundation to the development of the SME sector in Obuasi was evident through this ambitious partnership.

Recognised as “the most amazing and awesome initiative” by organizers of the Sustainability and Social Investment Awards, this collaboration underscores the partners’ dedication to empowering local businesses and fostering long-term economic growth.

