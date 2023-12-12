NPP PC would not frighten NDC from retaining Jaman North seat

By Benjamin Akoto,

Sampa (B/R), Dec.12, GNA – Mr. Abraham Kwasi Sah, the Jaman North Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the NDC is not threatened by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary Candidate for the constituency.

He said after a critical assessment, Mr. Enock Nyarko was not someone who could disrupt the NDC’s chances in the 2024 elections.

However, the party would not be complacent but work hard to increase their vote margin in the 2024 election.

Mr. Sah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sampa, in response to the recently held NPP parliamentary primaries for its orphan constituencies nationwide stated that Mr. Nyarko’s defeat would demoralize him to the point that he would be unable to recover political career again

Mr. Enock Nyarko, a businessman and philanthropist, secured 375 votes to win the election, surpassing Siaka Stevens who had 86 votes, Solomon Owusu 48 votes, Linda Nyarko 25 votes, Eric Yeboah 25 votes and Yaya Tuwale 20 votes.

Mr. Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah, the Member of Parliament for NDC, in the 2020 general election, garnered 22,375 votes to defeat the then NPP parliamentary candidate Mr. Siaka Stevens, who had 18,206 votes.

Mr. Sah stated that the NPP PC was a fine businessman and a philanthropist, but the NDC was not intimidated by his candidacy because he lacked the political experience, saying wealth and leadership have two distinct qualities.

He said the constituency truly needed a strong and true leader, which Mr Ahenkwah already had such qualities, adding that the constituency had become more vibrant and active under the current MP’s leadership.

Mr. Sah commended the current MP for his transparency and accountability to the constituents and engaging the communities in explaining the allocation and utilization of the MP’s common fund, as well as outlining the intended projects.

He said the level of Mr. Ahenkwah transparency had garnered the interest and support from the people and mentioned that the MP for the past three years constructed five CHPS compounds in Buko, Kabri, Gyinako, Kokosua No 2, and Wamsua, which were almost at various stages of completion.

The MP has additionally provided partial scholarships to 245 students and purchased two motorbikes for the education directorate to aid circuit supervisors in their duties to enhance teaching and learning in the area.

Mr. Sah announced that a total of 240 young men and women have been recruited for various apprenticeship positions of hairdressing, dressmaking, POP ceiling installation and tiling with the first batch of apprentices expected to graduate next year to be provided with startup kits to support them.

He stated that a daily market storeroom consisting of 22 units was currently under construction in Kokua, while another 20 storerooms were being built in Duadaso No1, all at the roofing stage and seven mechanized boreholes had been constructed to serve the communities awaiting connection to the national grid, to ensure their operational efficiency.

Mr. Sah acknowledged the challenges of poor road network in the area despite the MP’s persistent efforts, but the government’s financial constraints had hindered progress in that regard.

He appealed to the residents to grant Mr. Ahenkwah the second chance to continue the commendable work started and emphasized that a victory for former President John

Dramani Mahama and Mr. Ahenkwah in the 2024 general election would significantly boost development in area.

GNA

