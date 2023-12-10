Anglican Diocese of Accra donates to Ghana Prisons Service

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Dec. 10, GNA – The Anglican Diocesan Guilds Council in the Anglican Diocese of Accra (ADOA) has donated assorted items to the Ghana Prisons Service.

The donation which took place at the headquarters of the Ghana Prisons Service in Accra, will be distributed to prisons across the country, especially in the North, to ameliorate the suffering of prisoners.

The items included 90 ceiling fans, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, tomato paste, toiletries, assorted used clothes, and washing powder.

Madam Wilhelmina Graves, Director of Administration, ADOA, who made the presentation on behalf of the Accra Diocesan Bishop, The Right Reverend Dr Daniel Sylvanus Mensa Torto, said, the donation was in line with a request by the Prisons Service to reduce the difficulties of prisoners.

It was also necessitated by the dictates of the Bible and commandment of Jesus in Mathew 25:35-36 to reach out to the needy, feed the hungry and cloth the naked, take care of the sick and visit those in prison.

“As a church, we think about all citizens, especially those who have found themselves on the other side of the law and are currently imprisoned,” she said.

The Diocesan Administrator expressed optimism that the items would augment the Government’s efforts in providing for Ghana’s prisoners.

Mr Nathaniel N. Agyeman Onyinah, Deputy Director of Prisons, who received the items on behalf of the Director General of Prisons Service, expressed appreciation to the Church for extending love to prisoners.

The items, he said, would go a long way to supplement the service’s efforts in caring for inmates, calling on other individuals and organisations to support the prisons.

Canon ADP Selwyn Sylvanus Adama Okai, Chaplain-General, Ghana Prison Service, said a needs assessment was conducted during a visit to the prisons and that the presentation of the ceiling fans had come at an opportune time.

He said the over 47 prisons across the country, with not less than 20 dormitories in each of them, needed fans, particularly in the north where the heat was very inconvenient for the prisoners.

GNA

