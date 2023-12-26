Ajet-Nasam donates to 100 widows in Upper East  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Dec. 26, GNA – John Ajet-Nasam, a Lawyer has donated to hundred widows in the Kadinga and Nabango township in the Upper East region.

The donation was to help widows enjoy the Christmas holidays and put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable.

The items donated included bags of rice, tinned mackerels and spaghetti’s.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Ajet-Nasam said the support served as a thanksgiving celebration for God’s guidance and protection bestowed on him and his family.

“The charity was to show appreciation to God for what he has done, he is doing and what he would do for us”, he added.

He said orphans and widows were mostly at the heart of God, therefore, giving to orphans was a blessing to God.

According Mr Ajet-Nasam, “it is not about the quantity you give but the heart behind the giving”.

He urged others to always remember the vulnerable, weak in society, widows and Orphans.

The Widows and Widowers who could not hide their happiness expressed appreciation to Mr Ajet-Nasam for the support and prayed that, God continues to provide and replenish them with more resources to extend to other persons in similar situations.

However, Naaba Henry Amegavi-Etego, Chief of Kandinga, and Naaba Atorzorr, Chief of Nabango expressed their heartfelt gratitude for his efforts in donating these items, adding that the donation was timely, since it was a festive season.

“We hope that God blesses him more to be able to donate to other towns as well”, they said.

Speaking about development, Naaba Henry Amegavi-Etego appealed for developmental projects to be carried out in the Kandinga area for easy access of social amenities.

GNA

