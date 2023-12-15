Ahenkro Circuit Girls’ team present trophy to Queen Mother

Samuel Ackon

Nyankomasi Ahenkro (C/R), Dec 14, GNA – The Nyankomasi Ahenkro circuit girls’ football team has won the female annual inter-circuit sports competition at Assin Manso in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The team presented the trophy to Nana Abena Kwakyewa II Queen Mother of Attandansu Traditional Area who had supported the team in diverse ways.

Presenting the trophy, Mr. Francis Essien-Brown, School Improvement Support Officer (SISO), for Ahenkro Circuit lauded the efforts of the teachers, the girls soccer team and Nananom for their tireless effort towards the promotion of sports.

He appealed to Nananom to assist level the Ahenkro school park which had been neglected to help boost sporting activities in the community.

He also appealed to Nananom to pay critical attention to the Ahenkro D/A Basic School which needed additional classrooms to ease congestion to enhance teaching and learning.

Nana Kwakye on her part was greatful to the teachers, team and other stakeholders who had contributed to make the victory a dream come.

She advised the girls not to relent on their oars, but strive for greater heights in all their endeavours.

The queen mother said the congestion in the classrooms and levelling of the school park must be addressed and called for support from all stakeholders.

The team and their officials were given a treat at Royal Hotel.

GNA

