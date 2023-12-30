Afua’s resilience – strength of the African woman 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Dec. 30, GNA – Residents within the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis have described the feat chalked by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, an Entrepreneur and Journalist, as a key motivator to the African woman to set goals and work towards achieving them.

While some are of the view that women are capable of achieving great feat for their families, communities and nations, others believe that the lack of social support systems was hampering women’s efforts in realizing their dreams, self-worth, esteem and confidence.

Afua is a Ghanaian woman, who, with the utmost support of her husband, children, family, a dedicated team, and the entire Ghanaian society, demonstrated her prowess in music by completing a grueling 126 plus hours of nonstop singing to register her name in the Guinness Book of Records.

She challenged the reigning world record holder, Indian national Sunil Waghmare, to break the record.

Madam Josephine Amo, the Executive Director of Concerned Mothers, told the Ghana News Agency that such resilience, born out of sheer commitment and dedication to a particular cause, must be the guiding principles for women and girls in particular, and the society in general.

“Our girl children have enormous potentials and with the right Environment, I believe they can deliver,” she said, and lauded the achievement of Afua Aduonum.

Mr Emmanuel Opoku, an elder of the Christian Faith Church, said he was particularly enthused about her strong brain power, which enabled her to catch every beat and perfectly sang along.

“I really appreciate her mental fortitude”, he said.

Nana Adjoa Pew, a writer, described her as an icon worth emulating…”.

“Afua has the mental strength, stability and agility to withstand all odds and this is particularly encouraging”.

