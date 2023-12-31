AFCON 2023: Chris Hughton to name final squad on Monday 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA – Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the Black Stars will name his final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Ghana is among the 24 nations who would be competing in the 34th edition of the biennial tournament.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said “Ghana coach Chris Hughton would face the media on Monday, January 1, 2024, to announce his final squad for the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 tournament.

The media event would take place at the Alisa Hotel at 11am.”

The Black Stars of Ghana are expected to begin camping at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Tuesday, January 2,2024.

The four-time AFCON winners would face Namibia in an international friendly Monday, January 8, 2024, as part of preparations to the tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.

Ghana is caged in Group B alongside Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament is scheduled for Saturday, January 13 to Sunday, February 11,2024.

GNA

