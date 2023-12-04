About 150 pregnant women test positive for HIV in Yilo Krobo

By Kamal Ahmed, GNA

Somanya (E/R), Dec. 04, GNA – About 150 pregnant women have tested positive for HIV in the Yilo Krobo Municipality in the first half of 2023.

Mrs Irina Offei, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Director of Health said they were tested during the routine antenatal clinic services.

Speaking at an event at the annual Farmers Day at Akuse, she said the municipality had toured HIV and AIDS treatment centres on the area.

They are Somanya Polyclinic, Klo-Agogo Polyclinic, and Nkurakan Health Centre, adding that plans were advanced to provide HIV services at the Municipal Hospital to expand access.

She however stated that inspite of the strides made in HIV and AIDS control, stigma remained a challenge.

Meanwhile, she said her outfit was doing promotion on HIV testing, prevention education and safe practices to reduce infections.

GNA

