2024: Let’s reposition Ghana as “Black Star of Africa”—Rt. Rev. Agbeko

Accra, Dec.31, GNA—The Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. B.D.K Agbeko (Rtd), Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has encouraged the citizenry to work towards Ghana recapturing its “enviable epithet standard as the Black Star of Africa”.

He asked them to strive to project Ghana as a shining star globally through good governance, excellence in sports, responsible mining, agriculture, trade and industry, academia and research, amongst others.

The Moderator gave the advice in his 2024 New Year Message shared with the Ghana News Agency.

He thanked God for His continuous care and blessings on citizens adding that, Ghana’s survival and sustenance in 2023 was a clear manifestation of God’s faithfulness, steadfast love and grace.

The Moderator said many Ghanaians, particularly the vulnerable had been largely affected by the economic crisis experienced globally, but God saw the nation through it all.

He noted that COVID-19, the Russian-Ukraine War, the Israeli-Hamas war and many other unfortunate occurrences had adversely affected Ghana.

However, it had also offered Ghanaians the opportunity to be steadfast in faith, to hope for the best, to demonstrate their love to one another and above all to learn to trust in God as their sustainer and helper in overcoming all the challenges they faced.

“Over the span of 2023, we have seen some of our colleagues in parts of Northern Ghana continue to suffer dreadful consequences due to resurgence of communal conflicts, whilst many inhabitants of communities along the Volta Lake in parts of Southern Volta, Eastern and North East parts of Ghana were recently hit with horrible misfortune of displacement, loss of properties and other various forms of afflictions as a result of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

“We have also experienced some changes in our climate due to reckless and indiscriminate degradation of our environment, including illegal mining as well as destruction of our forest and water bodies.”

He said it was time Ghanaians embraced their natural duty and civic responsibility to preserve the earth and adopt best practices required to sustain the environment.

He said as everyone welcomed the year 2024 with fervent hope and aspiration, it was important for individuals and stakeholders in governance, public service, private sector, and civil society, to examine their shortcomings and make amends required to re-position the country on the path of progress for effective sustainable growth and development.

The Moderator said State actors and stakeholders must submit to the tenets and virtues of their religious faith to uphold high standards of ethical and moral values of integrity, loyalty and dedication in the discharge of their stewardship responsibilities.

He appealed to the Legislature, Judiciary and the Executive to seek the interest of the country and its citizens as a matter of premium and priority when dealing with crucial sensitive issues such as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) and related traditional family values concerns.

“We cannot afford to live in captivity of immorality and unethical values against God’s creation and natural practices.

I, therefore, urge all Ghanaians to engage in practices and values that is life sustaining to maintain our dignity and survival of our future generation through procreation,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Agbeko said citizens, political actors as well as State regulatory and enforcement institutions ought to be guided by their religious faith to ensure that the 2024 General Election was conducted in fairness, transparency and peace.

The Moderator, while urging politicians and their followers to guard against hate speech and provocative comments, called on the Electoral Commission and State security services to also uphold the “reputational standards of neutrality, trust and confidence expected of them by creating a level playing ground for all political parties devoid of prejudice”.

“Let me also entreat all religious bodies to rise to their stewardship responsibilities of promoting reconciliation, peace and stability of the country through prayers and mediation initiatives.”

He advised them to preserve the values of bond of unity in diversity as one nation, one people with a common destiny to make Ghana greater and stronger.

The Moderator asked Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars of Ghana as they made another effort to clinch the ultimate trophy in the 2024 AFCON tournament to be staged in Cote D’Ivoire in a few weeks.

“It is also important for us to demonstrate similar support to the Ghanaian contingent during All-African Games to be hosted by Ghana later this year.”

“Let us remain committed to the growth and development of our dear nation through our faith in God, the Life, Light and Saviour of the World.

Let us all endeavor to be the salt and light of the world. I wish you a Happy and Prosperous Year! Peace be with you all!”

GNA

