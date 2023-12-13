2023 Super Volleyball Championship set for December 18

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Dec.13, GNA- The third edition of the Super Volleyball Championship is set to commence from December 18 to December 22 at the Ghana International School (GIS) in Accra.

Touted as the biggest indoor volleyball event in the West Africa, the competition would bring together the very best of volleyball teams to battle for the coveted trophy, prize money and the bragging rights.

This year’s championship would see Ghana Army Ladies, Ghana Police Ladies, Ghana Airforce Ladies, Elwak Wings, Ghana Immigration Ladies and Ghana Prisons compete in the female category whereas Immanuel Presby Church would be in contention with Ghana Army, Ghana Police, Ghana Airforce, Ghana Prisons and Elwak Wings in the men’s category.

Mr. Mohammed Aputeog, founder of the Super Volleyball Championship speaking during the launch said organizers have made adequate preparations to make this years event a memorable one.

He explained that the competition would also help prepare national team players ahead of the 13th Africa Games next year.

He urged participating teams to take advantage of the opportunities the competition serves in order to meet international standards.

Mr.Aputeog appealed to the Ghana Volleyball Association to liaise with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to provide facilities which would help grow indoor games in the country.

“The criteria for selection were the top six teams at the end of the Greater Accra Volleyball league, and this competition gives opportunities for a lot of them to have the gym experience,” he added.

GNA

