13th African Games Float comes off Saturday

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA – As Ghana prepares for the 2023 African Games, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) will organize a float through some principals streets of Accra, as part of efforts to create awareness and whip up interest in the games.

The float, which is slated for Saturday, December 23, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium, would go through central Accra, Adabraka, Osu Oxford Streets and terminate at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Some artistes, sports men and women, who excelled at the previous Africa Games, administrators, athletes are expected to join the float.

It would also come with mini competitions in Armwrestling, Table Tennis and Darts as part of activities to promote and raise awareness.

High-profile personalities from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Sporting Federations Heads, and government officials would be joined by the popular ‘Di Asa’ ladies as they thrill and educate the populace about the need to patronise the games.

While patrons enjoy the brass band, they will also enjoy the distribution of souvenirs and others.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

