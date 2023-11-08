Youth asked to embrace their culture with purpose  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Nov. 8 GNA – Pastor Daniel Kpatah of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District, Wednesday advised the youth not to shy away from the culture of the society in which they live in the name of Christianity and modernity.

He asked them to differentiate between tradition and culture rather than be overrun by the cultures of those societies.

Pastor Kpatah gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a riddle and storytelling competition between male and female youth of Adaklu Kodzobi, in the Adaklu District.

It was organised by the Bliza Planning Committee of the community as part of their week-long 40th Bliza celebration.

The women won the competition with 16 points whilst the men trailed behind with 10 points.

Pastor Kpatah bemoaned the situation where the youth were copying foreign cultures blindly whilst demeaning and demonizing their own rich cultures.

He noted that communal spirit, love, generosity and others were all displayed by their forebears as part of their rich cultures but were now missing in society.

“Culture is not only about drumming and dancing but the totality of the way of living of a particular society,” he said.

He noted that riddles, idioms and proverbs were full of wisdom and that people used them to spice their speeches.

Pastor Kpatah advised fellow ministers of the gospel not to demonise the culture of the societies in which they worked but rather to identify themselves with those rich cultures.

In another development, Miracle Life Hospital in Ho organised a free health screening and medicines for the people of Adaklu Kodzobi as part of the Bliza celebration.

GNA

