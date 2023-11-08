Women lawmakers are more sensitive to community concerns 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, Nov. 08, GNA- Ms. Maribel Okine, the Western Regional Director of the Department of Gender says Society in general could benefit from the increased representation of women in political parties and elected office.

She added that Women lawmakers were seen to be more sensitive to community concerns and more responsive to constituency needs.

“Women’s political presence could ensure that policy issues affecting women, in particular, were channelled into political debates, raise awareness about gender-based discrimination in all spheres of political and public life and enhance socio-economic development,” she added.

The Gender Director told the Ghana News Agency in an interview about the need to allow more women representation in the district-level elections.

She added that in a true democracy, gender equality in political office did matter and that advancing democratic governance required creating an environment for inclusive and responsive political processes that engaged and empowered women on an equal footing with men.

“Inclusive and representative governance systems that meaningfully engage both women and men are not only prerequisites for democratic governance but also bring benefits to constituent, political groups: voters, political parties and elected representatives,” she said.

She said both women and men had equal rights to assume leadership positions with equal opportunities to develop their leadership as well as “citizenship” skills.

Ms Okine noted that Political empowerment demanded that both leaders and citizens came to an understanding of their responsibilities and helped each other in creating the society so desired, I , therefore, encourage everyone to vote for female aspirants in the upcoming district elections. ”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

