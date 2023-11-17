‘Women empowerment is key to national development’

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Nov. 17, GNA – Ms Stella Klutse, an assembly member aspirant, has emphasised the need for women to be empowered to enhance national development.

She said women played key roles in the nation’s developmental agenda, the reason they must be given the needed empowerment to strengthen them.

Miss Klutse said this when she picked a form to contest the upcoming district level election at Nsana Zongo Electoral Area.

She said her quest to contest for the post was out of her passion to contribute to the development of the area and numerous calls from the electorates who believed in her.

The assembly member hopeful said the men had done their best, and that it was time for the women to rise and show their potential to bring development to their areas.

“Being the only woman contesting in the whole Nkwanta town, gives me more joy, courage and I am very optimistic that victory shall be mine come December 19,” she said.

