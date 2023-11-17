MTN Ghana Foundation celebrates graduation of Bright Scholarship beneficiaries

By Yussif Ibrahim,

Kumasi, Nov. 17, GNA-Officials from the MTN Ghana Foundation were at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to share in the joy of 14 beneficiaries of its Bright Scholarship programme, as they graduated after successfully completing their programmes.

It was a proud moment for the MTN officials as they watched students, they had invested in receiving their certificates to crown years of hard work and commitment to academic work.

The Bright Scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, research devices and stipend for reading materials of beneficiaries who are mostly pursuing science and information communication technology (ICT) related courses.

Hundreds of other beneficiaries are graduating in various public tertiary institutions across the country thanks to the intervention of the MTN Ghana Foundation.

The 14 graduands at the KNUST graduated with Doctor of Pharmacy, Doctor of Optometry, and Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, one of them graduating as the overall best student in medicine and surgery.

Twenty-three-year-old Dr. Albert Kwaku Boahin who achieved that feat, praised the MTN Ghana Foundation for the critical role it played in his success story.

“MTN helped me very much in achieving this feat because they sponsored me by taking care of my fees, accommodation and even provided stipends every term,” he stated.

Dr. Adjoa Enyidado Hackman, who pursued Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, said it was tough for her during her clinical years with her parents facing financial challenges until MTN stepped in to bring her some relief.

“The MTN support even boosted my academic performance because I did not have any need to think about the financial aspect of my academics, so it really helped me,” she testified.

She thanked the MTN Foundation and its stakeholders on behalf of her colleagues for the life changing intervention granted them.

Mr. Robert Kudzoe, Senior manager, MTN Ghana Foundation, expressed delight for the impact the investment made in the students after seeing them graduate.

“This means that the investment we made in these students has not gone to waste and these young people are going to add to the human resource of the country,” Mr. Kudzoe noted.

He was happy about the positive impact the Foundation had made in contributing to the nation’s human resource needs.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

