WIN Supports Women and Girls with Disabilities (WGDs) with assistive devices.

By Victoria Agyemang

Apam (C/R), Nov 21, GNA – WIN (Women In Need), a non-governmental organization with focus on supporting women and girls has donated assistive devices to some women and girls with disabilities in Gomoa West District.

The donation formed part of its project dubbed ‘Promoting Equal Rights for Women and Girls with Disabilities’(PERD) that seeks to assist women and girls with disabilities in Ghana to know their rights and utilize opportunities that enabled them to live successful lives.

Also, it is aimed at increasing women’s capacity, through entrepreneurial, financial literacy, life, and livelihood skills training to ensure the independence and self-reliance of the beneficiaries.

More than 20 WGDs in the District were provided assistive devices, including wheelchairs and crutches.

The project sponsored by the Netherlands Embassy in Ghana, is being implemented by Planned Parenthood Association Ghana (PPAG), the lead organisation, in three districts in the Central Region namely: Gomoa-West, Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam and Mfantseman .

Its two other partners are WIN and AfCHuRSD.

At a short ceremony to present the devices, Mr Bismark Baisie Nkum, the District Chief Executive of Gomoa West who received the devices on behalf of the disabled, said the Assembly was committed to providing basic needs of persons with disabilities.

It would therefore ensure that their three per cent share of the District Assemblies Common Fund was disbursed on time to support them in that regard.

He expressed gratitude to WIN for the gesture and promised to ensure the beneficiaries took good care of the devices for them to last longer periods to support their welfare.

Mr Nkum appealed to other NGOs and philanthropists to assist the disabled with mobile devices to replace the normal wheelchair for the beneficiaries to operate the devices themselves without assistance from others.

Miss Alswell Serwaa Akosah Appiah, Communication and Project officer at WIN advised the beneficiaries to adapt good management practices to ensure the devices lasted longer for their benefits.

She said her outfit was committed to ensuring the total empowerment of women as an effective tool for poverty alleviation.

The Project Officer appealed to other organizations to prioritize the wellbeing of women especially those with peculiar conditions for them to live comfortably and feel part of the society.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

