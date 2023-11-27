Western Region prepares to host 39th National Farmers’ Day

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Nov. 27, GNA – All is set for the Western Region to host the 39th edition of the National Farmers’ Day at Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality on December 1, 2023.

This is the first time the region is hosting the Day, which would be jointly organised by the ministries of Food and Agriculture, and Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.

It is on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience”, under the distinguished patronage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It promises to be a momentous celebration as the event will be attended by farmers, fishers, traditional rulers, policymakers, researchers and members of the public.

Fifteen award categories are up for grabs. These are; the Overall National Best Farmer, the First and Second runners-up, National Best Livestock Farmer, National Best Female Farmer and National Best Physically Challenged Farmer.

The rest are the Best Fisher, Best Marine Fisher, Best Inland Fisher, Best Fisher Farmer, Best Fish Processor, Best Cocoa Farmer, Best Most Promising Young Cocoa Farmer, Best Most Enterprising Cocoa Farmer, and the Best Shea Nut Picker.

As a prelude to the national awards night same day, there would be a Regional Celebration where the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, will confer regional honours to deserving farmers.

The agricultural sector accounted for at about 20 per cent of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs about 60 per cent of the population in the agricultural value chain.

The Western Region’s contributions to the development of the country’s agricultural sector has been enormous since about 58 per cent of the indigenes are into agriculture.

The region is the nation’s largest producer of cocoa, rubber, coconut and one of the major producers of oil palm, while having the potential to become a major producer of rice and livestock.

In terms of fish production, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture reports that about 45 per cent of fish on the Ghanaian markets are from the region.

It is also endowed with considerable natural resources like gold, oil, and bauxite, giving it a significant economic importance within the context of national development.

Mr John Kwamina Gyimah, the Western Regional Director of Agriculture, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the national awardees would arrive in the regional capital, Sekondi-Takoradi, on Thursday, November 30, to pay a courtesy call on the Regional Minister and other dignitaries.

They would also be taken through some rehearsals before proceeding to Tarkwa, where the event would be held.

On what the celebration was meant to the region, he noted that: “The 39th edition of the farmers’ day comes to us a business blessing and a massive window of opportunity to showcase the economic potential of agricultural production in terms of crop, fish and animal productions.”

Mr Gyimah said the event would expose farmers to new strategies to improve upon agricultural production, including technology for marketing on both the local and international landscapes, job creation, capacity development, and partnerships.

“At this great meeting, all stakeholders in the agriculture industry, both local and international, are going to be present to explore the various agro-ecological production zones in the Western Region,” he said.

“I believe many of them will remain here to establish new value chains due to our great potential, coupled with good weather and agronomic conditions for successful production in all sectors.”

Beyond the celebration, Mr Gyimah said his team would create opportunities for continuous engagement with industry players and interested groups to attract investment and create jobs for the youth

This year’s celebration would be preceded by a five-day national agricultural festival, dubbed: “AgriFest Ghana 2023,” from Monday November 27 to Friday, December 1.

It will be held on the principal streets of the ministerial enclave in Accra.

