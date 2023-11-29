We need support to operate effectively — OSP  

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Nov. 29, GNA -The Office of the Special Prosecution (OSP) Wednesday called for support from all stakeholders to operate effectively.

It said that had become necessary because if it failed, Ghana would utterly lose the fight against corruption with its attendant erosion of democracy.

Mr Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, speaking at a press briefing in Accra, said: “We must uphold our institutions…”

He said it was unfortunate that its policy of issuing a media release after every major Judicial pronouncement or decision on corruption cases involving the OSP and stating the position of the Office to promote transparency in the fight against corruption was seen as an attack on the judiciary.

The Special Prosecutor said it would be absolutely of no good and utility should it be the case that the OSP was set against the Judiciary or that the Judiciary was against the OSP.

“That will surely spell disastrous consequences for this Republic, especially in the fight against corruption to the unending glee of corrupt persons,” he added and called for collaboration among all stakeholders.

He said the OSP’s position on Judicial pronouncements was in the context of the fight against corruption and whether it benefited that quest or otherwise.

The Special Prosecutor said with developments currently, it would not be long, before a suspected murderer or armed robber could boldly walk to court with the unthinkable prayer that the court injuncted law enforcement agencies from investigating him or her.

“We are not suggesting that the OSP is infallible and that every case brought by the OSP or against the OSP should end in a favourable outcome no matter how improbable the evidence,” he said.

“However, it seems to us that the flagship public Agency created by law to fight corruption should receive better regard and consideration by the courts and not the developing trend of dismissiveness and regression without regard to its governing enactments, and certainly not the erection of non-existent hurdles in its work and operations.”

