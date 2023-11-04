We have fine-tuned our delegates for a peaceful primaries – Bono Minister  

By Dennis Peprah

Odumase, (B/R), Nov. 4, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banhene, the Bono Regional Minister, says the delegates have been engaged to ensure a peaceful conduct of the presidential primaries in the region.

The Regional Minister gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after casting her ballot at the Odumaseman Senior High School (ODASS), the venue for the NPP Presidential Primaries of the Sunyani West Constituency.

Voting commenced without hitches in an atmosphere of peace and about 1,044 delegates of the party in the constituency are expected to cast their ballots to decide a flagbearer to lead the NPP in the 2024 election.

Police sources say about 120 personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order at the voting centre.

Madam Owusu-Banahene voted around 0800 hours, and described the primaries as a “house affair” and entreated the delegates to act responsibly.

She said the party in the region had already engaged the delegates to avoid behaviours that could trigger violence and mar the elections, adding she was so far impressed about the way and manner the delegates had comported themselves.

The Regional Minister called on the delegates to come out in their numbers and cast their ballots, saying “voting is our right as party people”.

In another interview, Alhaji Abubakar Sadique, the Sunyani West Chairman of the NPP, also commended the police for the sense of professionalism.

He told the GNA the heavy police presence at the centre had created a peaceful environment for voting to progress.

Alhaji Sadique also advised the delegates not to allow the primaries to divide them, but instead forge ahead to ensure a formidable front in the supreme interest of the NPP.

Describing Election 2024 as crucial, Alhaji Sadique said the NPP required a united front to undertake vigorous electioneering to break the eight and retain political power.

GNA

