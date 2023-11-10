WAEC releases 2023 BECE provisional results  

Accra, Nov. 09, GNA – The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results for candidates who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The entire results of 41 school candidates and one private candidate and the subject results of 312 school candidates and three private candidates were cancelled for possession of mobile phones in the examination hall.

110 school candidates and two private candidates had their entire results withheld, whereas 180 school candidates and four private candidates had their subject results withheld for various offences.

This was contained in a statement issued by the WEAC and signed by Mr John Kapi, Head of Public Affairs.

According to the statement, the Council would despatch the results of school candidates to their respective schools through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

“The results for Private Candidates can be accessed at the Council’s website www.waecgh.org. School candidates who so desire may also access their results online at the Council’s website,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, a total of 600,900 candidates, comprising 300,404 males and 300,496 females from 18,993 participating schools entered for the school examination.

This figure includes 53 candidates with visual impairment, 366 with hearing impairment and 54 candidates with other special educational needs.

The examination was conducted at 2,137 centres across the country, out of the total number, 3,366 candidates were absent.

The BECE for private candidates recorded a total entry figure of 1,839 candidates, comprising 942 males and 897 females.

Fifteen centres, mostly in the regional capitals, were used for the conduct of the examination.

Out of the total number of candidates who entered for the examination, 61 were absent.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

