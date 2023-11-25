Seva residents appeal for potable drinking water  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Seva (VR), Nov. 25, GNA – Residents of Seva in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region have appealed to the Government to urgently provide them with good potable drinking water in the area.

The appeal was due to the limited supply of water in the area.

Mr Wisdom Seadey, the assembly member for Anyako-Seva Electoral Area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, lamented about the difficulties his people endured to access good drinking water for domestic use.

“Our people struggle to get good drinking water since we have none in the communities,” he said.

Mr Seadey, who is also the Keta Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), further stated that the only source of water in the community was a well which was recently contaminated by the flood waters because of the Akosombo and Kpone Dams spillage.

He said residents always buy a gallon of water for Gh₵2 and Gh₵3 from Abor which was about three kilometres from the community.

Mr Seadey said other communities in the area such as Anyako-Kpota and Konu and others were also facing similar water challenges, which needed to be addressed.

“The communities have been suffering from good drinking water challenges for the past 17 years without any solution, and l think the time has come for the Government to help us,” he said.

Mr Seadey also stated that authorities such as the Municipal Chief Executive, Ghana Water Company, and others had been contacted to resolve the menace but all to no avail.

He appealed to philanthropists, corporate organisations, individuals, and the government to help solve the challenges for his people to live in full comfort.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

