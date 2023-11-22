University graduates urged to take interest in technological transformation

By Boakye Baafi,

Kumasi Nov. 22, GNA – Dr. Eric Nkansah, Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged university graduates to take keen interest in the ongoing technological transformation, which was controlling the world.

Technology, according to him, had become a tool which was transforming the way people live, work, and learn and it was redefining the skills and knowledge needed in the modern workforce.

It had, therefore, become very important for every university student and graduate to show keen interest and be very conversant with their use and application so as to be able to compete well in the world of work.

Dr. Nkansah was addressing graduands of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the 57th congregation of the university in Kumasi at the weekend.

“To remain competitive and thrive in this digital age, you must upskill with the requisite digital literacy skills, critical thinking abilities, and adaptability to excel in an ever-changing, technology-driven world,” he stressed .

He indicated that what would set them apart from their peers in the journey ahead was the development of soft skills they had gained and encouraged them to invest in the acquisition of soft skills in relation to technological transformation.

“While your academic achievements have laid a solid foundation, your soft skills will be the compass guiding your success,” he stated.

Dr. Nkansah told the graduands that technical expertise alone was not enough in the dynamic landscape they were entering, rather, their ability to communicate effectively, collaborate seamlessly, and adapt to change would be their greatest asset.

These, he said, were the soft skills that would transform their knowledge into impact.

GNA

