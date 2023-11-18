UK government, GSS launches international data masterclass to empower data-driven decision making 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Nov. 17, GNA – The United Kingdom (UK) in Collaboration with Ghana Statistical Service has launched an international data masterclass to empower data-driven decision-making in Ghana.

The international data masterclass in Ghana is set to improve data and analytical literacy and help non-analytical leaders and future leaders across government to put evidence at the heart of decision-making.

The data masterclass would cover a spectrum of topics, including data analysis, data science and data visualisation, equipping participants with the essential skills to navigate the complexities of the modern data ecosystem.

It would equip participants with a unique opportunity to learn from relevant case studies, and keynote talks from leading data and statistics experts from Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, Ghana Government Statistician and Sir Ian Diamond, UK National Statistician.

Keith McMahon, Deputy British High Commissioner in her speech during the launch in Accra, said, understanding the language of data was key to making evidence-based decisions.

She said the online tool would improve the culture of data and analytical literacy, contributing to the creation of impactful policies.

Dr Faustina Frempong-Ainguah, Deputy Government Statistician, said the masterclass was geared to ensure all government officials, chief directors, managers, and directors enrol in the courses to help them gain the required skills to create and support a data culture in their respective organisations.

It would educate government officials on how to use data to improve decision-making, craft policies and communicate compelling narratives to advance the course of national development in Ghana.

However, while the primary target audience of the data masterclass is non-analytical leaders and future leaders, the course is available to all management-level professionals as well as serving as a refresher for those who are analytical.

The course will go live on Monday 4th December 2023. It will be available via the UN Learning Hub, here http://bit.ly/3R6rSDD. It is free to access globally with no deadline.

The International Data Masterclass is an online course which was designed by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), in collaboration with the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) and the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD).

The UK is committed to fostering a culture across government where decisions are grounded in robust data-driven insights to leave no one behind.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

