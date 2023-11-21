Pentecost Men’s Ministry embarks on road safety campaign in Obuasi

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Nov. 21, GNA – The Obuasi Area of the Pentecost Men’s Ministry (PEMEM), has embarked on a road safety campaign to educate drivers and passengers on the need to observe road traffic rules and regulations.

The campaign, which was launched at the Obuasi central lorry station, aims to reduce road accidents and fatalities in the area and to educate drivers, motor riders, commuters, and the public on the importance of observing road safety regulations.

The theme for the campagin was: “Because the Lord has Need for it”, and involved the distribution of flyers, stickers and reflectors to drivers and passengers.

It is part of the Ministry’s social responsibility and commitment to saving lives and promoting the gospel.

According to a report released by the national secretariat of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, a total 1,233 crashes were recorded involving 2,099 vehicles with 186 deaths for the first half of 2023.

It also revealed that deaths resulting from road crashes also increased by 30.07 per cent for the period.

Again, the MTTD reported that a total of 202 persons died through road crashes in December last year.

A total of 1,441 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, with 245 pedestrian knockdowns also being recorded.

Pastor Benjamin Sarpong Mensah, the Leader of PEMEM in the Obuasi Area, expressed his appreciation for the church’s involvement in the awareness campaign to reduce road accidents in the Obuasi Municipality and beyond.

He said the church had a responsibility to educate the public on road safety and to promote good driving habits, saying, the fight to reduce road accidents needed concerted efforts.

The Men’s Ministry was joined by officials from the MTTD, National Disaster Management Organisation, National Road Safety Commission, Ghana National Fire Service, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority and the Obuasi Municipal Assembly to sensitise motorists.

Mr. Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) lauded the Men’s Ministry of the Church of Pentecost for leading the charge to educate road users on measures needed to ensure safety on the road.

He said heading towards the Christmas period, the NRSC would also team up with the MTTD and DVLA to intensify road Safety campaigns to ensure accident-free Christmas.

Mr. Edward Ofori, Manager of the Obuasi office of DVLA, commended the church for the initiative, stressing that it would complement the series of campaigns rolled out to ensure safety on the road.

He hinted that in the coming weeks, the DVLA would collaborate with AngloGold Ashanti and other partners to create awareness on how to obey traffic and road safety regulations.

GNA

