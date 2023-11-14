Thousands gather to praise God at MTN Stands in Worship Concert

Accra, Nov. 14, GNA – The Grand Arena, located at the Accra International Conference Center was last weekend filled as thousands of worshippers joined MTN Ghana to worship and thank God for how far He has brought them.

Dubbed ‘MTN Stand in Worship,’ the night was full of praise and adoration with song ministrations from renowned gospel artists like Piesie Esther, Nacee, MOG, and Perez Music.

There were performances from other musicians including Korantemaa, Nsroma Music, Pastor Edwin Dadson, and the sensational MTN Viva Choir.

Reigning gospel artist of the year, Piesie Esther, was full of energy as she dazzled the audience to some of her hit songs including ‘waye me yie,’ ‘Mo,’ mentease and many others that got the crowd on their feet throughout her performance.

Nacee, the Aseda hitmaker also charged the auditorium with his usual stunning performance with the crowd singing along with all his tracks as he begun his performance with Hannah Marfo’s ‘Ahinta me.

Perez Musik’s act on the stage was a sight to behold as he thrilled the gathering with some spirit-filled worship medleys and crowned his night with some of his hit songs like Hewale Lala, Blema Tesa, and Kaafo.

MOG sealed the night as he was a delight to watch with so much vocal prowess. His praise medley got the whole crowd on their feet to dance to the glory of their maker.

Similar performances were performed by Pastor Edwin Dadson, Korantemaa, and Nsroma Music.

The event was had Fiifi Forson as the MC.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

