Tema Methodist Day SHS marks 40th Anniversary

By Quansah Mavis

Tema, Nov 1, GNA – As Tema Methodist Day Senior High School (MEDASS), marked its 40th anniversary, with a call for an improvement in its infrastructure.

Due to the infrastructural challenges, teaching and learning have become difficult for teachers and students of the institution.

Madam Juliana Nancy Frimpong, Headmistress of the school, noted that MEDASS had two campuses: the old campus, which accommodated science and general arts students, and the new campus, which took home economics, visual arts, and business students.

“This makes it difficult for teachers to move from one side of the campus to the other to deliver studies and sometimes miss credit hours, which has become a very big problem for the students as far as academics is concerned,” she said.

The anniversary was commemorated on the theme “Quality Infrastructural Development for Sustainable and Impactful Education: The Role of Stakeholders.”

Established in October 1983 as the first mission second cycle institution in Tema Metropolis.

Madam Frimpong mentioned that the lack of an assembly hall also hindered the mass gathering of students, which had forced the institution to undertake such gatherings under the scorching sun.

She said: “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, it is only important to reflect on these challenges the school is facing and lay out tangible measures to help curb the situation and improve academic work in the school.

“Despite all these challenges, MEDASS is raising banners in academics and extracurricular activities,” Madam Frimpong said.

She stated that the science students, with the help of some teachers, were able to win in the science and mass quiz competition organised by the Methodist Education Unit in the Greater Accra region for its second cycle schools.

The school also placed fourth in this year’s Greater Accra Regional Quiz and qualified for the national competition; however, the boys’ team was eliminated at the one-eighth stage.

Also, through sports, a student was awarded a scholarship to continue his education in the United States of America.

Madam Frimpong called on the government, Members of Parliament, stakeholders, parents, Old Students of MEDASS, and the public to help the school to realise its dream of an ultramodern assembly hall and one campus.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema, Mr. Richard John Aseeph, the International President of the Old Students Association, stated that the major challenge facing the school was infrastructure.

He said the theme was carefully picked to speak to the major needs of the school and that their multi-purpose complex building, which consisted of a computer lab, assembly hall, canteens, classrooms, washrooms, staff rooms, offices, and sickbay, had been launched.

A fund-raising dinner on December 22 this year is scheduled to mobilise funds to begin the project.

Also, a concert will be organised with all students who are now celebrities, like Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Eno Barony, and others, to raise funds for the project.

He appealed to all students, private institutions, members of parliament, the government, past students, and parents to contribute their quarters to help their school achieve its goal.

The anniversary was spiced up by dance and song presentations by the school’s Cultural Troupe and the School Choir, and an exhibition of paintings, textiles, beads, and dress making.

Madam Juliana Nancy Frimpong, Headmistress of the school, indicated in her remarks that the school had played an excellent role in training competent students and leaders in Ghana for the past 40 years and was still thriving to maintain its high aim.

At the anniversary, 63 outstanding students received gold medals, cash prizes, and gifts for winning overall in their department and courses of study.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

