Nkwanta township schools’ closure unofficial – GES Director

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Nov. 1, GNA – Mr. Jonathan Korsinah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Director of Education, says schools in Nkwanta township and adjoining communities were forced to close to ensure the safety of teachers and students.

“Schools in town were not officially closed, but for the safety of teachers and children as parents refused to allow their children to come to school,” he said.

He said they were waiting for official correspondent from the Ghana Education Service (GES) Head Office via Regional Office, hopefully Tuesday, October 31 for official closure of schools.

Mr. Korsinah disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

He said once the parents were not allowing their children to go to school, it meant that there was something parents knew thereby creating fear and panic, leading to the closure.

The Municipal Director said communities such as Gekron, Shaire, among other strong Akyode communities, students and teachers could not go to school for fear of been attacked.

Mr. Korsinah said as of Friday, October 27, parents continued to move out of Nkwanta with their children and that he was liaising with the security agencies for the next step.

He said Schools in Ntrubo areas of the Municipality were not affected.

A renewed fighting broke out between Adele, Challa and Akyode tribes, which forced thousands of residents to flee from their homes to neighbouring districts and Municipalities in the Oti Region.

These ethnic groups had clashed over the performance of ritual rites to herald the 2023 annual Yam Festival of the Akyode group.

Many homes and shops were set ablaze and destroyed in the clash with Nkwanta becoming a ghost town.

