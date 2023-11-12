Sudan’s Paramilitary Say They Have Captured West Darfur Capital

Darfur, Nov. 12, (AllAfrica/GNA) – The international community has condemned reports of mass atrocities including murders, detentions, and looting of civilian homes and property, allegedly committed by Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary forces, in the wake of the militia’s capture of the base of the 15th Division of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) in the West Darfur capital of El Geneina on Saturday.

The number of refugees from El Geneina to eastern Chad has risen dramatically since the RSF attacks began, with more than 2,000 West Darfuri people crossing the border since. From there, they were trying to move to the Chadian town of Adré, refugee Mohamed Yahya told Radio Dabanga.

Médecins Sans Frontières said that its team monitored 1,000 people crossing Chad overnight on Friday, November 3, 2023, equivalent to the weekly influx of refugees over the past few weeks. Minors, women, and the elderly were the vast majority of those crossing the border, the organisation said.

