Street Academy gets health post

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA – The Street Academy, a non-governmental organisation has inaugurated a GH₵100,000 health post on the premises of the Academy located behind the Arts Centre in Accra to ensure easy and quality access to health care for the children.

The facility will also provide treatment for mental health challenges to the children and offer nutritional counselling not only for the children but the residents of the Art Centre community.

Mrs. Diana Hopeson, Deputy Director at the Centre for Peace and Reconciliation, said the Academy had received and would continue to receive the support of the Peace and Reconciliation Centre to take care of deprived and vulnerable children.

She said streetism retarded the growth of children and expressed the hope that the Academy would continue to receive support to take poor children off the streets.

She expressed confidence that the facility would go a long way and be a “huge” blessing to the children and the public.

Ms Jane Lepori, President of Zenzero Association said the construction of the health post had come to fill a major vacuum at the Academy, adding that the health post would go a long way to improve healthcare of the children and the community at large.

Nii Tetteh Obroni, Kokomlemle Mantse said the new health post signified a new era of healthcare accessibility for the students and the community, saying “we firmly believe that every individual deserves quality healthcare, and this health post is a step towards realizing that vision.”

He appealed to the school Authorities, students, and the Art Centre community to maintain the facility to provide a proper healthcare system for the community and the betterment of all.

“Together, we can ensure that this health post becomes a hub of hope, healing, and health education for all,” he added.

He called on corporate entities to continue supporting the Street Academy, to be able to help vulnerable children on the streets.

Ms Felicia Owusu, Nurse of Street Academy thanked the Authorities for the new health post for the school and community.

She appealed to the government and stakeholders to support them in terms of drugs and other equipment to ensure smooth healthcare delivery.

Mr Ataa Lartey, Chief Executive Officer expressed gratitude to the supported organisations for putting up the health post for the community.

He said the new facility would help reduce health issues in the community and appealed to other stakeholders to come to their aid and put a smile on the faces of the children by improving their healthcare system.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

